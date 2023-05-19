FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Lowered by Analyst

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will earn ($1.91) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.50). The consensus estimate for Lyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYRA opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.41. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,032.86% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 134.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

