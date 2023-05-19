Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Immunome, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Immunome in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos forecasts that the company will earn ($1.58) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunome’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share.

Get Immunome alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Immunome from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Immunome Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Immunome stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. Immunome has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMNM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Immunome by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 53.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Immunome by 1,049.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunome during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

About Immunome

(Get Rating)

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.