TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $980.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $890.00 to $980.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $834.71.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $826.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $749.24 and its 200 day moving average is $694.21. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $828.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total value of $2,602,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,776.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,513 shares of company stock valued at $22,944,820. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $656,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,663,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.