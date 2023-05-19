Lifesci Capital Weighs in on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) – Lifesci Capital upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.40). The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MLTX opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $29.59.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 588,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,601,089.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,774,589.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

