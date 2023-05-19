HC Wainwright Comments on Pulmatrix, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Pulmatrix in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($4.94) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.92). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pulmatrix’s current full-year earnings is ($4.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pulmatrix’s FY2024 earnings at ($5.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.81) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.30. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 285.66% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pulmatrix in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PULM stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pulmatrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel inhaled therapeutics products. The company was founded by David Alan Edwards, Mark J. Gabrielson, Alexander M. Klibanov, and Robert S. Langer, Jr. on June 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

