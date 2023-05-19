Research Analysts Set Expectations for Stryker Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stryker in a report released on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $10.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.87. The consensus estimate for Stryker’s current full-year earnings is $10.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.02 EPS.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS.

Stryker Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYK. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.86.

Stryker stock opened at $285.26 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56. The stock has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.