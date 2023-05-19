HC Wainwright Weighs in on Rezolute, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Rezolute in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.10) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.14). The consensus estimate for Rezolute’s current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rezolute’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.
RZLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.
Rezolute Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Rezolute
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rezolute in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Rezolute in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rezolute during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rezolute Company Profile
Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.
Further Reading
