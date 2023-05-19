StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Startek (NYSE:SRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Startek in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Startek Stock Performance

SRT opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.99 million, a PE ratio of -76.25 and a beta of 1.42. Startek has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Startek

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. Startek had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $92.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Startek will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in Startek by 41.9% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 872,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 257,315 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Startek by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Startek by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Startek by 359.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Startek during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

About Startek

Startek, Inc engages in the provision of global customer experience solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Featured Stories

