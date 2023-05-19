TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Increased to $1,000.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TDG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $834.71.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $826.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $828.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $749.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $694.21.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,439 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.22, for a total value of $3,281,397.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,578,332.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,513 shares of company stock valued at $22,944,820 in the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.