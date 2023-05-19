Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Synchrony Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.53.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 4.3 %

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 582,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,947,000 after buying an additional 322,508 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 288,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,386,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 195,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

