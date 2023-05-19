StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THM opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $0.77. The company has a market cap of $95.68 million, a PE ratio of -48.99 and a beta of 0.82.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

