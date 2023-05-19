StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.37.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

