Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UHS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.71.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS opened at $135.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $154.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.16.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Health Services news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,878,634.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,258 shares of company stock worth $10,733,371 over the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

