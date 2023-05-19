Analyzing Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) and Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) and Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tempo Automation and Plexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempo Automation N/A N/A -428.46% Plexus 4.00% 15.24% 5.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tempo Automation and Plexus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67 Plexus 1 0 4 0 2.60

Valuation & Earnings

Tempo Automation presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,054.29%. Plexus has a consensus target price of $107.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.33%. Given Tempo Automation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than Plexus.

This table compares Tempo Automation and Plexus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempo Automation $12.05 million 0.59 -$144.85 million N/A N/A Plexus $3.81 billion 0.63 $138.24 million $6.05 14.46

Plexus has higher revenue and earnings than Tempo Automation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Plexus shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Plexus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plexus has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Plexus beats Tempo Automation on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors. The company operates through the following geographical segments: Americas (AMER), Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC). The company was founded by Peter Strandwitz, Shirani Ramin and John L. Nussbaum in 1979 and is headquartered in Neenah, WI.

