Analysts Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Price Target at GBX 1,073.22

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,073.22 ($13.44).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.59) to GBX 960 ($12.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 780 ($9.77) to GBX 785 ($9.83) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.28) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,240 ($15.53) to GBX 1,225 ($15.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of LON:HL opened at GBX 799.40 ($10.01) on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 7.72 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,023.50 ($12.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 792.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 838.19. The company has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,480.37, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, insider Amy Stirling acquired 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 837 ($10.48) per share, with a total value of £39,799.35 ($49,855.13). Insiders own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

