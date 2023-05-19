Comparing Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) & NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL)

Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK – Get Rating) and NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Orbital Tracking has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlat has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orbital Tracking and NextPlat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbital Tracking -31.38% -116.51% -62.65% NextPlat -86.26% -41.60% -37.25%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbital Tracking $5.73 million 0.78 -$1.20 million ($1.33) -1.88 NextPlat $11.71 million 2.06 -$9.16 million ($0.93) -2.69

This table compares Orbital Tracking and NextPlat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Orbital Tracking has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextPlat. NextPlat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orbital Tracking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Orbital Tracking and NextPlat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbital Tracking 0 0 0 0 N/A NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of NextPlat shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Orbital Tracking shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of NextPlat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NextPlat beats Orbital Tracking on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbital Tracking

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period. In addition, it offers a range of portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions, including handheld satellite phones, personal and asset tracking devices, portable high speed broadband terminals, satellite Wi-Fi hotspots. Further, the company provides two-way voice and data transmissions services, as well as prepaid and monthly contract satellite communications airtime options. Additionally, it operates mapping and tracking portals orbitaltrack.com and gtctrack.com, which display real-time asset location reports, including position, speed, altitude, and heading, as well as past location and movement history reports on various tracking devices. The company is also developing a dual-mode tracker utilizes both cellular and satellite technology to provide tracking, automatically switching between the cellular and satellite links for use in populated and remote areas, including trans-oceanic routes. It serves customers, including businesses, U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental and charitable organizations, military users, resellers, and private individuals. The company was formerly known as Great West Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Orbital Tracking Corp. in January 2015. Orbital Tracking Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Coconut Grove, FL.

