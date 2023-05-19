Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) vs. Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCB) Head to Head Comparison

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Rating) and Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Friendly Hills Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Itaú Chile has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Friendly Hills Bancorp alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Friendly Hills Bancorp and Banco Itaú Chile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Friendly Hills Bancorp $11.04 million 1.89 -$990,000.00 ($0.45) -14.11 Banco Itaú Chile $2.94 billion 0.00 $477.12 million $0.76 N/A

Analyst Ratings

Banco Itaú Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Friendly Hills Bancorp. Friendly Hills Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Itaú Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Friendly Hills Bancorp and Banco Itaú Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Friendly Hills Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Itaú Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Banco Itaú Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Friendly Hills Bancorp and Banco Itaú Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Friendly Hills Bancorp -8.76% -4.21% -0.34% Banco Itaú Chile 12.62% 14.11% 1.14%

Summary

Banco Itaú Chile beats Friendly Hills Bancorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Friendly Hills Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Friendly Hills Bancorp. operates as a bank holding company. Its products include deposits, loans, savings and checking plans, cash management, mobile and online banking, business professional services, and other additional financial services. The company was founded on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, CA.

About Banco Itaú Chile

(Get Rating)

Banco Itau Chile engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services. The Colombia segment offers commercial and retail banking and treasury and international business operations. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Friendly Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friendly Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.