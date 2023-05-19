Critical Comparison: Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) & Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) and Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Bread Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Future FinTech Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bread Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Future FinTech Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Future FinTech Group and Bread Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future FinTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bread Financial 0 4 3 0 2.43

Profitability

Bread Financial has a consensus target price of $44.88, suggesting a potential upside of 47.03%. Given Bread Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bread Financial is more favorable than Future FinTech Group.

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Bread Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future FinTech Group -58.02% -19.33% -16.05% Bread Financial 9.66% 19.35% 2.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Future FinTech Group and Bread Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future FinTech Group $23.88 million 0.72 -$13.63 million N/A N/A Bread Financial $4.33 billion 0.35 $223.00 million $9.34 3.27

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Future FinTech Group.

Volatility & Risk

Future FinTech Group has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bread Financial has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bread Financial beats Future FinTech Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Future FinTech Group

(Get Rating)

Future FinTech Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a real name blockchain based e-commerce platform. Its activities include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system (DCON). It operates through the following segments: CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Coals and Aluminum Ingots Supply Chain Financing/Trading, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company was founded on June 29, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Bread Financial

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.