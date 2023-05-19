Brokerages Set Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Target Price at C$70.50

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.50.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Magna International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Stock Up 1.7 %

MG opened at C$70.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$63.55 and a 52 week high of C$91.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$76.87.

Magna International Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Magna International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.623 per share. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.84%.

In related news, Senior Officer Aaron David Mccarthy sold 3,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.44, for a total transaction of C$296,568.79. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.