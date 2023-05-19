National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives $57.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Health Investors Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $52.82 on Friday. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.76.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 137.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,422,000 after buying an additional 29,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

Recommended Stories

