Head-To-Head Contrast: Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) and Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Arbutus Biopharma and Intra-Cellular Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma -211.41% -48.34% -34.74% Intra-Cellular Therapies -73.46% -33.92% -29.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arbutus Biopharma and Intra-Cellular Therapies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma $39.02 million 10.64 -$69.46 million ($0.46) -5.43 Intra-Cellular Therapies $250.31 million 24.14 -$256.26 million ($2.40) -26.24

Analyst Recommendations

Arbutus Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intra-Cellular Therapies. Intra-Cellular Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arbutus Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Arbutus Biopharma and Intra-Cellular Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbutus Biopharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies 0 1 9 0 2.90

Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.00%. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus target price of $74.45, indicating a potential upside of 18.22%. Given Arbutus Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arbutus Biopharma is more favorable than Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Arbutus Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Arbutus Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Intra-Cellular Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Arbutus Biopharma has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Arbutus Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapeutics that target specific viral diseases. It focuses on the Hepatitis B virus, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses. The company was founded on October 6, 2005 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS. The firm’s lead product candidate, ITI-007, is in clinical development as a first-in-class treatment for schizophrenia. It also includes pre-clinical programs that are focused on advancing drug candidates for the treatment of cognitive dysfunction, in both schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease and for disease modification and the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Paul Greengard and Sharon Mates in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.