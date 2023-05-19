Bank of America Begins Coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WAL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.61. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. State Street Corp lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,167,000 after buying an additional 1,246,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $68,940,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,962,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,815,000 after buying an additional 1,128,782 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,575.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,071,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,790,000 after buying an additional 1,052,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $32,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

