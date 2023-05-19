Truist Financial Trims Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Target Price to $219.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of VAC opened at $128.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $110.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.55 and its 200-day moving average is $142.26.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAC. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Articles

