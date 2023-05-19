Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.29.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.40. Welltower has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Welltower

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

