Analysts Set Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Price Target at GBX 1,090.38

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,090.38 ($13.66).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPK shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 965 ($12.09) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.27) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.66) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.90) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Travis Perkins Trading Up 0.8 %

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 942.80 ($11.81) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 938.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 956.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.48. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 707.80 ($8.87) and a one year high of GBX 1,240 ($15.53). The stock has a market cap of £2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 1,062.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Travis Perkins Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of GBX 26.50 ($0.33) per share. This is a boost from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,431.82%.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Jasmine Whitbread purchased 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.66) per share, for a total transaction of £19,848.92 ($24,863.99). 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

