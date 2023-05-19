Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives $166.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSTR. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Landstar System Stock Up 0.4 %

LSTR stock opened at $178.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Landstar System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

