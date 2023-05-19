Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $49.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.09.

RRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of RRR stock opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.17. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $49.81.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $433.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.05 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 808.22% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

