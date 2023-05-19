Brokerages Set Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Price Target at $152.81

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.81.

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE HLT opened at $146.25 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

