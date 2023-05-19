Bank of America Boosts Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target to $23.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $13.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.57.

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 26.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

