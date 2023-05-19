PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives $31.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Down 1.4 %

PPL stock opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPL has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PPL

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in PPL by 165.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth $27,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.