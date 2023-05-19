Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VEEV. Guggenheim cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.39.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $167.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.43. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,818 shares of company stock worth $2,296,277 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 58.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 141.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,754 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

