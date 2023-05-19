Brokerages Set Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) PT at $86.40

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.29. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. Sysco’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.5% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.3% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

