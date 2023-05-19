Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

WD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities downgraded Walker & Dunlop from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of WD opened at $73.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average of $81.21. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.39. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $61.06 and a one year high of $115.19.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.01 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $498,267.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,376.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at $1,009,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,536,000 after acquiring an additional 18,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

