Brokerages Set The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target at $60.25

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOVE shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sharon M. Leite bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.55 per share, for a total transaction of $142,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,638 shares in the company, valued at $189,514.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sharon M. Leite bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.55 per share, for a total transaction of $142,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,638 shares in the company, valued at $189,514.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lovesac

Lovesac Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Lovesac by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lovesac by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lovesac by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Lovesac by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOVE stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $39.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44. The company has a market cap of $359.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.39.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Lovesac had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lovesac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

