TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives $63.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 254.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464,865 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 44,324.8% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,038,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,370 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 182.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,466,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,260 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $60.01 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $148.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.543 dividend. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

