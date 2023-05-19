Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives $76.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Stephens raised Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $497,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,753 shares in the company, valued at $19,023,850.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $674,825 in the last quarter. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $65.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.73. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.86 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

