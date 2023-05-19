Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives $100.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Arkema stock opened at $93.63 on Tuesday. Arkema has a 12-month low of $67.88 and a 12-month high of $125.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.56 and its 200-day moving average is $95.17.

Arkema Increases Dividend

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Arkema will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $3.0335 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Arkema’s previous dividend of $2.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

Arkema Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.