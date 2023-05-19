Analysts Set Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Target Price at $45.80

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Exelon Trading Up 0.3 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Exelon by 487.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,929,000 after buying an additional 9,899,186 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,380,000 after buying an additional 6,695,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,477,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Exelon by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,726,000 after buying an additional 5,584,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. Exelon has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.73.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

