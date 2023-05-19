Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.57) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.93) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, March 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($46.35) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($42.09) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.59) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diploma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,944.29 ($36.88).

Diploma Stock Performance

LON:DPLM opened at GBX 3,066 ($38.41) on Monday. Diploma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,090 ($26.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,084 ($38.63). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,718.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,770.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4,057.89, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Diploma Cuts Dividend

Diploma Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a GBX 16.50 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Diploma’s payout ratio is presently 7,105.26%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

