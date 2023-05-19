Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Centrica (LON:CNA)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
Centrica Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 116.45 ($1.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -898.46, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.21. Centrica has a 52-week low of GBX 65.78 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 120.70 ($1.51).
Insider Buying and Selling
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
Featured Stories
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.