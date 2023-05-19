Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Centrica (LON:CNA)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 116.45 ($1.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -898.46, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.21. Centrica has a 52-week low of GBX 65.78 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 120.70 ($1.51).

In other Centrica news, insider Chris O?Shea acquired 1,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £1,903.44 ($2,384.37). In related news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £2,039.10 ($2,554.30). Also, insider Chris O?Shea acquired 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £1,903.44 ($2,384.37). Insiders purchased a total of 900,557 shares of company stock worth $93,009,168 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

