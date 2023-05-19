Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.94) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MARS. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 52.10 ($0.65).

Get Marston's alerts:

Marston’s Price Performance

MARS opened at GBX 35.85 ($0.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.62, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.30. Marston’s has a 52-week low of GBX 32 ($0.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 62.35 ($0.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £236.75 million, a PE ratio of 155.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 38.14.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. As of October 11, 2022, the company operated 1,468 pubs. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.