Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 295 ($3.70) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.07) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 230 ($2.88) to GBX 270 ($3.38) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 237 ($2.97) to GBX 217 ($2.72) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 237.40 ($2.97).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

