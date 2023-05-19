Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Cerillion (LON:CER) Price Target to GBX 1,355

Cerillion (LON:CERGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.79) to GBX 1,355 ($16.97) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cerillion Stock Performance

LON CER opened at GBX 1,173 ($14.69) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,144.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,154.41. Cerillion has a twelve month low of GBX 794 ($9.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,300 ($16.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £346.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,687.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06.

Cerillion Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cerillion’s payout ratio is currently 2,812.50%.

About Cerillion

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end CRM and billing solution for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a cloud billing SaaS application for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

