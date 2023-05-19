Loungers (LON:LGRS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Loungers Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LGRS stock opened at GBX 192 ($2.41) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 202.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 200.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47. Loungers has a twelve month low of GBX 178 ($2.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 230 ($2.88). The company has a market capitalization of £199.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,133.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Loungers

In other Loungers news, insider Adam Bellamy bought 10,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £20,015.82 ($25,073.06). 16.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loungers Company Profile

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 17, 2022, it operated 195 sites, including 164 Lounges and 31 Cosy Club cafés, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

