Greggs’ (GRG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.05) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($36.95) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($37.58) to GBX 3,200 ($40.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,862.50 ($35.86).

Shares of LON GRG opened at GBX 2,767.97 ($34.67) on Tuesday. Greggs has a 1-year low of GBX 1,650 ($20.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,914 ($36.50). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,756.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,568.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,360.68, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Greggs’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,042.74%.

In related news, insider Richard Hutton sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,792 ($34.97), for a total value of £169,753.60 ($212,643.87). 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

