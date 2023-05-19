Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 600 ($7.52) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 480 ($6.01) to GBX 450 ($5.64) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 370 ($4.63) to GBX 420 ($5.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of ATYM opened at GBX 336 ($4.21) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 341.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 333.47. The company has a market capitalization of £470.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1,680.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Atalaya Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 183 ($2.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 405 ($5.07).

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

