GSK (LON:GSK) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($21.30) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.16) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($25.05) price target on GSK in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.60) price target on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.71).

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,417.40 ($17.76) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,452.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,437.93. The company has a market cap of £57.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,306.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.28. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.57).

GSK Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at GSK

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous dividend of $13.75. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,137.61%.

In related news, insider Iain Mackay purchased 200 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($18.70) per share, with a total value of £2,986 ($3,740.45). In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.52) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,801.95). Also, insider Iain Mackay acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($18.70) per share, with a total value of £2,986 ($3,740.45). Insiders bought 2,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,586 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

