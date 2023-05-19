Glantus (LON:GLAN) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Glantus (LON:GLAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Glantus Stock Performance

Shares of Glantus stock opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.45. Glantus has a 1 year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 54 ($0.68). The company has a market capitalization of £4.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Glantus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Glantus

In other news, insider Diane Elizabeth Gray- Smith bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($8,768.63). Insiders own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Glantus Company Profile

Glantus Holdings PLC provides software as a service (SaaS) solution in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company's solution assists corporates analyze, automate, and digitize their accounts payable function on its proprietary platform to recover lost working capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glantus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glantus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.