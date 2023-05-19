Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Global Ports Trading Up 2.2 %
LON GPH opened at GBX 185.75 ($2.33) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 162.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 144.24. The stock has a market cap of £116.71 million, a P/E ratio of -433.72, a P/E/G ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.80. Global Ports has a 12-month low of GBX 70.73 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 188 ($2.36). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,308.60.
Global Ports Company Profile
