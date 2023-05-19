Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Global Ports Trading Up 2.2 %

LON GPH opened at GBX 185.75 ($2.33) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 162.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 144.24. The stock has a market cap of £116.71 million, a P/E ratio of -433.72, a P/E/G ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.80. Global Ports has a 12-month low of GBX 70.73 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 188 ($2.36). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,308.60.

Global Ports Company Profile

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Cruise Business segments. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers.

