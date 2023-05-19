Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Greggs (LON:GRG)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,500 ($31.32) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital lowered Greggs to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.07) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($36.95) price objective on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($37.58) to GBX 3,200 ($40.09) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,862.50 ($35.86).

Greggs Stock Performance

Shares of GRG stock opened at GBX 2,767.97 ($34.67) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Greggs has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,650 ($20.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,914 ($36.50). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,756.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,568.38. The firm has a market cap of £2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,360.68, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Greggs Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Greggs

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 44 ($0.55) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Greggs’s previous dividend of $15.00. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,042.74%.

In other Greggs news, insider Richard Hutton sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,792 ($34.97), for a total value of £169,753.60 ($212,643.87). Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

